Over 8,000 MT of waste lifted from landfills in Delhi

A view of the Bhalswa landfill.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has received orders from private entities for utilising 10,500 tonnes of construction and demolition waste from its landfill sites, the civic body said in a statement on Thursday.

The MCD added that 8421.75 tonnes, of the total 10,500 tonnes, has been lifted by private entities, after the civic body made two public appeals — on July 21 and August 4, adding that the reusable waste was provided free of cost.

According to the civic body, the three landfill sites — Bhalaswa, Okhla and Ghazipur — contain 280 lakh tonnes of waste.

“Delhi’s landfill sites have heaps of inert waste, which is obtained after processing garbage as well as C&D waste. This can be used in filling low-lying areas, foundations of buildings, road construction and making interlocking blocks,” the civic body’s statement read.

A senior MCD official said the parties that came forward for the orders include agencies such as Public Works Department (PWD), apart from private entities, while the civic body has continued to make more public appeals for the lifting of the reusable waste.

“The three landfill sites have humongous amounts of inerts and C&D waste lying around, which can be reused. We are not charging any fee, however, the amount in transporting this waste has been saved because the agencies and private entities are lifting them at their own expense,” said the senior MCD official.

The civic body added that, earlier, it would bear an average cost of ₹500 per tonne for the transportation of the reusable waste to construction sites, and that it has saved a total of ₹42.11 lakh in the disposal of 8421.75 tonnes of waste.

MCD’s aim, through the initiative, is to clear the space occupied by C&D waste in order to install more trommel machines that are used to segregate the waste at landfill sites.