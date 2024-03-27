ADVERTISEMENT

Over 800 challans for drunk driving issued in Delhi on Holi

March 27, 2024 01:01 am | Updated 01:01 am IST - New Delhi:

The Hindu Bureau

The police also said that 11 accidents were reported on Monday. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Delhi Traffic Police issued more than 800 challans for drunk driving on Holi, the police said on Tuesday. A total of 559 challans were issued for the same offence during the festival last year.

The police also said that 11 accidents were reported on Monday as against 24 such cases in the previous year.

“Proactive measures were taken to ensure the safety of citizens. The drive against traffic violations, particularly targeting drunk and helmet-less driving was intensified,” said a senior officer.

To ensure a smooth flow of traffic, the police also deployed additional personnel equipped with breathalysers at key junctions and thoroughfares.

