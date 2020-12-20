‘Over 800 arrests made, 5,000 kg drugs recovered’

Police share data from Jan. 1-Nov. 31

Till November this year, 844 people have been arrested and over 5,000 kg drug recovered from them, according to data shared by Delhi Police said on Saturday.

The data has record from January 1, 2020 till November 31. A total of 695 cases have been registered. An officer said they have recovered 5,271.548 kg drugs; 23.904 kg charas, 29.184 kg opium, 4,205.392 kg ganja, 84.932 kg heroin, 699.538 kg poppy head and 1.035 kg cocaine, 219.743 kg tremadol, 12,500 tablets alprazolam, 0.325 kg methaqualone, 500 tablets buprenorphine, 7.495 kg amphetamine.

Delhi Police Commissioner S.N. Shrivastava said: “ The Delhi Police is taking several measures. We need to spread awareness so that no one commits such a crime. A drug addict should get treated and the source of supply also should be destroyed.”

Data last year

In 2019, the police had registered 681 cases and arrested 872 people.

They recovered 47.461 kg charas, 2.010 kg opium, 5,055.532 kg ganja, 631.035 kg heroin, 1,696.660 kg poppy head and 1.106 kg cocaine. Twenty tablets morthine, 10.513 kg methaqualone, 1.480 kg ketamine, 100 injection ketajet etc were also recovered in 2019, the police added.