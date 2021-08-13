Over 80% of ICU beds occupied: Bidhuri

New Delhi

Leader challenges AAP govt.’s claims; says it is trying to level baseless charges against Centre

Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri on Thursday alleged that despite claims by the AAP government that most of the ICU beds in the Capital were empty, nearly 80% of these were actually occupied.

The BJP leader sought to advise the Delhi government to focus on dealing with the situation rather than “accusing the Centre for everything” and termed “unfortunate” that it was trying to level baseless allegations against the Central government.

“The Delhi government should focus on how to deal with the third wave which is imminent and will lead to devastation as the AAP government is not prepared at all,” Mr. Bidhuri alleged.

Misleading figures

“According to Delhi government figures, there are a total of 16,624 beds for COVID-19 patients in government and private hospitals, of which 16,327 were empty. This is far from the truth and misleading,” Mr. Bidhuri alleged.

In both government and private hospitals, Mr. Bidhuri claimed that nearly 80% beds were occupied by COVID-19 patients. Hospitals like Max, Apollo, Fortis, Indian Spine and Injury Centre and other big hospitals, he claimed, had reported “big time bed occupancy” of such patients.

If the third wave hits Delhi, one could only imagine what the outcome would be. A lot of countries across the world had claimed that they had not only managed to control the infection but had conveyed to citizens not to wear masks.

“However, they have been bit badly by the third wave and now are virtually unable to control it. This is why in Delhi, along with healthcare, we need to ensure that medicines, adequate oxygen and medical staff are available to meet any kind of situation arising out of a possible third wave,” he said.

“If there is a need to convene an all-party meeting to discuss the situation and the subsequent preparations, the government should not hesitate to do so,” he added.