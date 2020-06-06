Over 7.5 lakh suggestions received on border sealing issue, says Kejriwal

Over 7,50,000 suggestions regarding whether or not to open the Capital’s borders have been received through WhatsApp, e-mail and calls, the government said on Friday. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will discuss these suggestions with experts on Saturday following which he will take a “concrete decision” on the opening of Delhi’s borders.
“Till 5 p.m. today [Friday], the Delhi government has received around 7,00,000 WhatsApp messages, 5,000 emails, and 53,000 calls. More than 7.5 lakh people have sent their suggestions on the appeal of the Chief Minister,” the Delhi government said in a statement.
Mr. Kejriwal had sought suggestions from people on whether the Delhi borders should remain sealed and whether city hospitals should be reserved for locals.
