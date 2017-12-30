Over 7,100 challans issued to eateries

At least 7,130 challans were issued to eateries and restaurants in south Delhi this year for violating health and safety related norms, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) said on Saturday. A top official of the civic body said that at least 23 shops were sealed during inspections and 21 new inspection teams have been formed.

The officials said that most violations were reported from Hauz Khas, New Friends Colony, Defence Colony and Lajpat Nagar.

Small eateries and restaurants having a capacity of less than 50 do not need fire safety licence but municipal authorities periodically monitor such places to check compliance of civic norms.

According to the SDMC, there are 4,528 licenced eateries in south Delhi. “The nature of violations included extending the stipulated capacity of 50, unhygienic conditions, encroachment, use of charcoal for cooking indoors,” the official said.

As many as 1,739 notices were also served during this period, the SDMC said.