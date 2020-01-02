Over 70,000 throng India Gate to celebrate New Year

Massive traffic snarls were witnessed in central Delhi on Wednesday as tens of thousands of people took advantage of the pleasant weather and flocked to India Gate and Connaught Place for New Year celebrations.

Entry and exit gates of five Delhi Metro stations were closed around 6 p.m. to ease rush of passengers. Normal metro operations resumed after an hour.

Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Taj Hassan said around 70,000 people had gathered at India Gate causing massive traffic jams. There were 600 traffic policemen just in the New Delhi area to regulate traffic movement. “We focused only on regulation and flow of traffic. We had already issued advisories and updated live traffic situation on social media to keep motorists informed,” said Mr. Hassan.

“Traffic should be normal from Thursday onwards... it was because of New Year that so many people came out to celebrate,” said Mr. Hassan.

Unauthorised parking

Jams were seen on several roads leading to and around India Gate. Unauthorised parking and restriction of visitors inside the lawns on Rajpath due to Republic Day preparations, forced visitors to walk on the roads, which further affected traffic movement, said a traffic policeman on duty at C-Hexagon (India Gate).

The DMRC also sent out tweets to alert commuters of closed stations.

“As advised by police authorities, entry and exit at five stations: Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhawan, Mandi House, Pragati Maidan and Khan Market, have been closed temporarily from 6.05 p.m. onwards till further instructions,” said the DMRC.

Commuters were stuck in traffic jams on roads leading to India Gate, Connaught Place and ITO.

“It took me two hours to reach India Gate from Laxmi Nagar. By the time I reached there with my family, I had lost the desire to celebrate as it was so crowded,” said Pritam Pal Mehra, a resident of Laxmi Nagar.

Ambulances stuck

One of the commuters took to Twitter to inform the Delhi Police about an ambulance stuck in a traffic jam on Barakhamba Road. The police quickly replied that the information had been shared with traffic police personnel in the area.

Another ambulance was stuck on Barapullah flyover towards Sarai Kale Khan.

The Delhi Traffic Police also updated commuters about the situation. It advised people coming from Noida to take the DND or Akshardham to reach Delhi as Road no. 13A, between Mathura Road and Kalindi Kunj, is closed to cars. Vehicular movement was also affected in north Delhi due to the breakdown of a truck on the Prembari flyover. Traffic movement on Jai Singh Road from Ashok Road side was closed due to heavy traffic.