Over 7,000 schoolgirls get training in self-defence

In a bid to engender sashakti (empowerment) among women and girls by training them in the art of self-defence, the Delhi Police held a function at the Thyagaraj Stadium on Tuesday.

Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal, chief guest at the event, oversaw the participation of over 7,000 school girls in martial arts training.

The event was also attended by self-defence trainers, school principals and other dignitaries.

Training camps

Officials said that the event was part of an initiative by the Delhi Police towards empowerment of women by introducing them to customised training programs in self-defence techniques.

So far in 2017, 361 such camps have been organised in the seven districts of the South Zone.

A short documentary film was presented to the audience wherein trained school girls enacted way in which to handle incidents of stalking, purse snatching, pick-pocketing and harassment.

The self-defence training experts also demonstrated how to best tackle knife attackers, acid throwers, molesters, snatchers, etc.

Mr. Baijal, Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik, and other senior police officials, felicitated selected school principals and Sashakti trainers.

“Girl and women learning self-defence techniques will raise self-confidence and empower them to face any adverse situation. The Delhi Police is committed towards the safety and security to all women in Delhi. We are determined to make the city a safer place for women and girls to live, study, work, grow and to realise their potential,” said Mr. Patnaik.

Must speak up

Mr. Bajial asked girls to always speak up against harassment. “In India every form of accomplishment is deified as a woman. Saraswati for knowledge, Laxmi for wealth and Durga for strength. It is very unfortunate that due to a very small percentage of misguided, uninformed and anti-social elements, women and girls are considered the weaker sex,” said the L-G.

Romil Baaniya, DCP (South), said they would keep such efforts on so that “women and girls in Delhi feel safe, secure and live their life with full dignity”.