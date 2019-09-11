Over 6,400 hectares accumulated under DDA’s land pooling policy

With registration of land parcels for the land pooling policy ending on September 6, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) said that the total amount of land pooled stood at 6,407 hectares.

The online registration for the policy was launched in February this year for a period of six months. However, after a slow start, the urban body extended the deadline for registration by a month to September.

With around 3,268 hectares, 1,691 hectares and 1,248 hectares of land accumulated in three of the zones, they are likely to be qualified for development.

“Extensive exercise is being taken up to check the eligibility of the sectors for development purposes,” said a DDA official.

Eligibility criteria

Under the Land Pooling Policy, which was approved by the Centre in October last year, land parcels of any size could be registered for pooling. However, a minimum of 70% contiguous land is required for the sector to be eligible for development.

DDA officials also added that the ownership of land details submitted by applicants while registering will now be verified from the revenue department of the Delhi government.

“Sectors that achieve 70% contiguous land in a sector after verification shall be taken up for development for which DDA will issue a notice to constituent land owners to form a consortium (duly registered in accordance with law) as a single legal entity under the policy and prepare an implementation plan. The consortium formed will be required to prepare an implementation plan in consultation with constituent land owners and sign a formal contract agreement among themselves before applying to DDA,” the official said.

In a statement issued, the urban body added: “Land pooling policy will be a key input in economic, social, and civic development of the city and is likely to generate immense investment opportunities and trigger a boost in the economy. The city level development in these green field areas will provide world class transport, social and physical infrastructure system.”