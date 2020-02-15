‘Over 6,400 ha. under land pooling policy’

A day ahead of the last day for interested stakeholders to sign up for 10 of the sectors under the DDA’s Land Pooling Policy, the agency on Friday said that over 6,400 hectares have been accumulated under the scheme.

DDA officials said that applications for the 10 sectors, which are nearing the eligibility criteria, will be closed on February 15 so that the urban body “can take stock” of things and “test the policy”.

A senior DDA official involved in the project said, “The portal for the 10 sectors will be closed as the policy needs to be tested. It is for the first time that such a project is being undertaken and there are a lot of factors such as what all are required for the development needs to be taken into account.”

“It is also important to consider who will be paying the Extra Developmental Charges as the DDA is only a facilitator and not the developer. Through the test run, the hindrances can be ironed out,” the official added.

Apart from two sectors in the N-Zone, sectors near Alipur are likely to meet the eligibility criteria next, officials added.

The urban body said that it had received around 6,113 applications which were being scrutinised “to assess the eligibility of the sectors” and will be verified by the Delhi government.

According to the policy, which was approved by the Centre in October 2018, a minimum of 70% contiguous land is required for development under the scheme.