Over 60,000 applicants accept DU’s first list of seat allocation

Help desks set up to guide DU applicants outside the Arts Faculty on Thursday. | Photo Credit: R.V. MOORTHY

Over 60,000 applicants to Delhi University have accepted the seat that they were allotted in the first round of admission under the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) as of Thursday evening, a university official said.

Out of the over 1.70 lakh students who had completed the application process for admission to undergraduate courses at the university, 80,164 had been allotted seats. Students have time till Friday to accept the seats that have been allocated and wait for the respective colleges to verify and approve the online application by Saturday. Thereafter, the students will have to pay the admission fees by Monday.

‘Upgrade’ seat

Under the new admission policy if students are not happy with the seat they have been given, they will be given an opportunity to “upgrade” their seat and even rearrange their college and programme preference list. However, it they fail to accept the seat they have been assigned, they will no longer be eligible for further rounds.

Delhi University Registrar Vikas Gupta said, “Only the candidates who are admitted to a programme in a college will be able to opt for upgradation in subsequent round/s.” He added that applicants should also keep checking the “query” tab regularly on the portal.

“In case, the college concerned has raised a query, the candidate must respond to it well before the stipulated time. The college will process the application only after receiving a satisfactory reply from candidate,” Mr. Gupta said.