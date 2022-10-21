Over 60,000 applicants accept DU’s first list of seat allocation

80,164 of the over 1.70 lakh students have been allotted seats

The Hindu Bureau NEW DELHI
October 21, 2022 01:40 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Help desks set up to guide DU applicants outside the Arts Faculty on Thursday. | Photo Credit: R.V. MOORTHY

ADVERTISEMENT

Over 60,000 applicants to Delhi University have accepted the seat that they were allotted in the first round of admission under the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) as of Thursday evening, a university official said.

Out of the over 1.70 lakh students who had completed the application process for admission to undergraduate courses at the university, 80,164 had been allotted seats. Students have time till Friday to accept the seats that have been allocated and wait for the respective colleges to verify and approve the online application by Saturday. Thereafter, the students will have to pay the admission fees by Monday.

‘Upgrade’ seat

Under the new admission policy if students are not happy with the seat they have been given, they will be given an opportunity to “upgrade” their seat and even rearrange their college and programme preference list. However, it they fail to accept the seat they have been assigned, they will no longer be eligible for further rounds.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi University Registrar Vikas Gupta said, “Only the candidates who are admitted to a programme in a college will be able to opt for upgradation in subsequent round/s.” He added that applicants should also keep checking the “query” tab regularly on the portal.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

“In case, the college concerned has raised a query, the candidate must respond to it well before the stipulated time. The college will process the application only after receiving a satisfactory reply from candidate,” Mr. Gupta said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app