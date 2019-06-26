Over 6,000 child deaths in six years at Kalawati hospital: RTI

Death toll due to acute encephalitis syndrome (AES) has touched 150 in S.K. Medical College and Hospital in Bihar with the Central government ensuring that emergency services are made available to reduce fatalities. Closer home Central government-run Kalawati Saran Children Hospital, a super-speciality hospital for children, has been registering over 1,000 deaths each year due to various medical conditions.

One of the largest government hospitals for children in India, Kalawati Saran Children Hospital caters to the poorest of the poor children. The hospital was given a budget allocation of ₹111.81 crore last year.

As per information obtained under the Right to Information by activist Rajhans Bansal, the hospital has reported 6,604 child deaths since 2013. This includes 4,014 male and 2,590 female child deaths. The hospital registered 1,394 deaths in its emergency alone during this period. From 2008 to 2012, 10,081 deaths were registered while other Central government hospitals, including Safdarjung registered 5,960 deaths and RML 1,034 deaths during the same period.

Growing number

“We get the maximum number of admissions of the most sick and malnourished children in India. Cases referred here are from other medical centres, mostly being children who are administered wrong treatment or who didn’t get treatment on time. Despite the hospital witnessing a growing number of patients from across India, the infrastructure and manpower are inadequate to meet the demands of the patients,” said a senior health ministry official.

He added that efforts are being made to ensure that hospital equipment, staff and medical supplies are adequate to cater to the children.

Doctors here explained that the most common cause of death at the hospital includes premature births, respiratory infections, septicemia and other infections. Also 50% of the deaths are reported in the first 48 hours of admission which indicates that these children are brought to the hospital in a very critical condition.

Causes of death

According to the World Health Organization, the leading cause of death among children under five in 2017 were preterm birth complications, acute respiratory infections, intrapartum-related complications, congenital anomalies and diarrhoea. Neonatal deaths accounted for 47% of under-five deaths in 2017.

“Child deaths can be prevented by providing immediate breastfeeding, improving access to skilled health professionals for antenatal, birth, and postnatal care, improving access to nutrition and micronutrients, promoting knowledge of dangers among family members, improving access to water, sanitation, and hygiene and providing immunisations. However, many of these lifesaving interventions are beyond the reach of the world’s poorest communities,” it noted.