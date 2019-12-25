Over 60 student outfits join hands to fight CAA, NRC, NPR

Over 60 student unions and youth organisations have come together to form the Young India National Coordination Committee (YINCC) in order to consolidate student-led protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the proposed nationwide National Register of Citizens (NRC), and updating of the National Population Register (NPR).

Launching their campaign, the students said the protests had started at various campuses across India and they would now be able to take the movement further in a planned manner.

‘Braving all repression’

“Indians are resisting the dangerous design of the divisive amended Citizenship Act and the NRC with heroic grit and braving all repression. The students and youth of the country are leading the fight against the threat that CAA-NRC poses to the democratic and inclusive character of India enshrined in our Constitution,” the students said.

They added that an pan-India NRC would disenfranchise crores of Indians, including Muslims, poor and underprivileged. On the other hand, the NPR was not a simple population-counting exercise but a first step towards declaring citizens as “doubtful” or illegal citizens, the students said.

Stir in Assam

Rahul Chettri, from the Dibrugarh Students’ Union, said that the fight against CAA-NRC in Assam was to protect the State’s unique culture, but the agitation at Aligarh Muslim University and Jamia Millia Islamia got nationwide importance.

“The protests in Assam were not being highlighted. I hope the new umbrella body will be able to highlight these protests and the sacrifices that the students have made,” said Mr. Chettri.

Chandan Kumar, from Jamia Millia Islamia, said the fact that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah were not on the same page — as their public statements on NRC have shown — is a big win for the students’ movement.

New Year’s resolution

The students have planned to observe January 1 as the beginning of a year of struggles for the rights and dignity of the people.

“We will observe the day with the slogan: New Year’s Resolution – Defend Constitution,” the students said.