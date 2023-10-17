Over 60 detained for protest against Israel’s Gaza offensive 

October 17, 2023 01:03 am | Updated 01:03 am IST - New Delhi

Over 60 people were detained at Jantar Mantar here on Monday for protesting against Israel’s offensive in Gaza.

More than 100 people had gathered at the spot to show their support for the Palestinian cause. The police said they detained students, activists, and academics as they did not have permission to hold a protest.

“Heavy deployment of force has been ensured to maintain law and order,” an officer said.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Delhi University student said he was dragged from a metro station and put inside a police vehicle. “The police did not tell me why they were detaining me or where they were taking me,” said the student

According to members of the All India Students’ Association, they were taken to the Jafarpur Kalan police station, almost 25 km from Jantar Mantar.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.