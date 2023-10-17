HamberMenu
Over 60 detained for protest against Israel’s Gaza offensive 

October 17, 2023 01:03 am | Updated 01:03 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
The police said the protesters were detained as they did not have permission to protest.

The police said the protesters were detained as they did not have permission to protest. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

Over 60 people were detained at Jantar Mantar here on Monday for protesting against Israel’s offensive in Gaza.

More than 100 people had gathered at the spot to show their support for the Palestinian cause. The police said they detained students, activists, and academics as they did not have permission to hold a protest.

“Heavy deployment of force has been ensured to maintain law and order,” an officer said.

A Delhi University student said he was dragged from a metro station and put inside a police vehicle. “The police did not tell me why they were detaining me or where they were taking me,” said the student

According to members of the All India Students’ Association, they were taken to the Jafarpur Kalan police station, almost 25 km from Jantar Mantar. 

