Over 5,900 admitted under DU 4th list so far

Delhi University has already filled up 62,541 out of roughly 70,000 available seats

A total of 2,328 applications were received by Delhi University on Tuesday, the second day of admissions under the fourth cut-off list to merit-based undergraduate courses, said officials.

A total of 5,928 admissions have taken place so far under the fourth list with aspirants completing the admission procedure.

As many as 2,652 applications were also approved by various colleges.

The university has so far admitted 62,541 students against around 70,000 seats available for merit-based undergraduate courses.

While the application portal under the fourth list will close on Wednesday, aspirants have time till Friday to pay the fee and complete the admission process.

Earlier, the university had said that five cut-off lists will be announced this year and a special cut-off list will be announced later, subject to availability of seats.

Admissions under the fifth list are scheduled to begin on November 9, while admissions under the special cut-off list is expected to begin from November 18.

Classes are scheduled to begin from November 18.