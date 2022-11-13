Over 5,800 challans issued in a week for violating pollution norms in Delhi

The Hindu Bureau New Delhi
November 13, 2022 01:15 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Over 5,800 challans have been issued after the city government restricted the movement of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles, the police said on Saturday.

The Delhi Traffic Police department took to Twitter to inform that a total of 5,882 vehicles were stopped or challaned for violations till 6 a.m. on Friday. 

On Monday, Environment Minister Gopal Rai had said in a press conference that BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers in Delhi will remain banned under stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Transport Department, on Monday had said owners of vehicles found plying in violation of the rule would be prosecuted under the Motor Vehicles Act, which is ₹20,000.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Vehicles that are deployed for emergency services and government and election related work do not come under the ban purview.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app