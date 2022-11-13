Over 5,800 challans issued in a week for violating pollution norms in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT
Over 5,800 challans have been issued after the city government restricted the movement of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles, the police said on Saturday.
The Delhi Traffic Police department took to Twitter to inform that a total of 5,882 vehicles were stopped or challaned for violations till 6 a.m. on Friday.
On Monday, Environment Minister Gopal Rai had said in a press conference that BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers in Delhi will remain banned under stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan.
The Transport Department, on Monday had said owners of vehicles found plying in violation of the rule would be prosecuted under the Motor Vehicles Act, which is ₹20,000.
Vehicles that are deployed for emergency services and government and election related work do not come under the ban purview.