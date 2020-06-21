Over 57,000 register for DU admissions

A total of 57,312 prospective students have registered for undergraduate programmes at Delhi University as of Sunday evening, the second day of registrations, which will stay open till July 4, officials at the university’s admissions branch said.

With the admissions taking place entirely online this year as a consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic, ‘open days’ typically held by the university, where various queries of students and parents are addressed, will also be held online.

The admissions branch of the university will hold a live webinar on Tuesday morning to explain the procedure involved and to answer doubts that may not be clarified in the bulletin of information on admissions issued by the university. Students will only be required to come to the college at the very end during final verification of certificates, the bulletin states.

Admission criteria to various merit-based courses have remained exactly the same as that of last year, said Shobha Bagai, Dean (Admissions), adding that colleges have been asked not to penalise students, who change streams to take up BA courses.

Significantly, admissions will not take place under the extra curricular activities quota apart for NCC and NSS, which will be picked on the basis of certificates. In the same vein, admissions under the sports quota will only be taking place through certificates and no trials will be held. Only in the case of BA Music course, for which admissions take place only through trials, Ms. Bagai said that a two-tier process would be involved, in which students will be required to first send a pre-recorded clip through an online link after which they will have to perform over a live stream. In at least 15 postgraduate programmes, where admissions would be decided partially through an interview, this year no interview will take place, Ms. Bagai informed.

To facilitate students, this year, the admissions branch has made it so that students are registered for all courses. This way, they would be eligible to apply to all colleges depending on their marks and there would be fewer grievances, and give them more flexibility Ms. Bagai said.

Helpline numbers

The university has also set up multiple helpline numbers and given out email IDs to resolve students queries, apart from which it informed that individual colleges will be organising counselling sessions and set up online help desks as well during the admission process. Apart from undergraduates, 18,837 postgraduate registrations and 2071 PhD registrations have also taken place.