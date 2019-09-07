Over 5,000 students cast votes in JNUSU elections

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Student Union election on Friday saw a voter turnout of 67.9% with 5,762 students casting their ballots in the two-phase polling process.

On their way to their centres to cast their vote, the students were greeted by supporters from various organisations on the campus that made last-minute efforts to bag votes.

A festive atmosphere

There was a festive atmosphere with the beating of drums all through the day on the university campus.

The student-run JNU Election Committee chairperson during the first phase of polling alleges that the Dean of Students has interfered in the polling process by entering the venue.

Several organisations also objected to someone from the administration interfering with the polls as it is supposed to be conducted entirely by the students.

This year, The Students’ Federation of India (SFI), All India Students’ Association (AISA), All India Students’ Federation (AISF) and the Democratic Students’ Federation (DSF) joined hands to form a united Left panel to take on the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). Last year, the united-left panel swept the election-winning all four central posts for a third year running.