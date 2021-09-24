Over 500 CCTVs installed in Tihar jail

NEW DELHI

24 September 2021

Security upped after violent incidents

Tihar prison complex has stepped up security after a series of violent incidents in central jail number 3, a senior officer said.

The senior officer said that in August, when an inmate, Ankit Gujjar, was murdered, CCTV cameras were still being installed across jail and now they’ve been fully installed and functional.

“Over 500 CCTV cameras have been installed in jail number 3. This will invoke a sense of fear amid both inmates and jail staffers that they’re under surveillance,” the officer said, adding that there’s a control room where officials monitor it 24X7.

Sources said that officials have been changed across ranks to ensure a healthy environment in the jail.

Another step which has been taken is to increase the frequency of searches on inmates. “Whenever there is an input, inmates are checked for weapons. The number of surprise checks have also been increased,” the officer said.

‘Troublemakers’ shifted

Sources said that inmates who are “troublemakers and notorious” have been identified and transferred to other jails as a measure to prevent violence in the jail.

Two Tihar jail inmates were injured after they attacked each other with sharp-edged objects inside the cell on September 18 in jail number 3.

This was the fourth such incident reported in Tihar jail this month.

Clash between inmates

On September 11, two inmates of Tihar jail number 3 were injured after a clash broke out between them. The inmates returned to the jail after treatment. The police had registered an attempt to murder case.

On September 12 and 13, two undertrial prisoners sustained injuries when they were attacked with sharp objects by fellow inmates in separate incidents.

On September 12, inmate Vikas Dhull was attacked by Vikas Chopra using a surgical blade.

A day later, undertrial prisoner, Vijay was attacked by fellow inmate Dinesh. He suffered injuries and was shifted to DDU Hospital.