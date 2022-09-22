Over 500 cases lodged for property damage ‘during anti-CAA protests’, HC told

Have initiated appropriate legal action against persons involved in damaging public and private properties, Delhi Police tells High Court in response to a PIL seeking compensation

Soibam Rocky Singh NEW DELHI
September 22, 2022 01:30 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Security personnel conducting flag march in north-east Delhi in February 2020. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

:

ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi Police told the High Court on Wednesday that it has registered 535 cases of damage to public and private properties “during the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in 2019 and 2020”.

In an affidavit, filed on the orders of the High Court, the police submitted that they have initiated “appropriate legal action against the persons involved in causing damage to public and private properties during the protest”.

The Delhi High Court had appointed Justice Sunil Gaur (retd.) as “Claim Commissioner” to investigate claims of property damage and award compensation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Claim Commissioner has, as per the police’s affidavit, passed its judgment in eight separate cases of damages to shops and vehicles during the riots that broke out in north-east Delhi following the protests.

Most of the FIRs registered for damage to public and private properties are either in the stage of “pending investigation” or “pending trial”, the court was informed.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Delhi Police said that due to the measures taken by it, the violence was contained in a few days.

On March 21 this year, the High Court sought the response of the Centre, Delhi government and Delhi Police to a PIL filed by a lawyer and a student, who sought the setting up of an independent body to investigate the damages and award compensation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
riots
Delhi
police
judiciary (system of justice)

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app