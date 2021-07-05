‘Over 50% municipal schools not following RTE Act mandate’

Citing report, Sisodia blames them for poor pupil-teacher ratio

Citing a report by the Unified District Information System for Education (UDISE) Plus 2019-20 report by Central government’s Ministry of Education (MoE), Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday said that the poor pupil-teacher ratio in BJP-ruled municipal schools is bringing down the overall PTR in Delhi government schools.

“Almost 50% of the municipal schools are not following Right to Education (RTE) Act’s mandate of pupil-teacher ratio (PTR), while 98% of the Delhi government schools are maintaining the PTR,” Mr. Sisodia said. He alleged that the PTR ratio at civic schools were poor due to the mismanagement of BJP-ruled municipal schools and it had been confirmed in the MoE report.

Central report confirms

“The BJP government at the Centre has corroborated that the BJP-ruled civic schools have made a mess of the municipal schools in Delhi. The mismanagement is so stark that municipal schools are considered the worst in the country. This is tarnishing the image of Delhi. The BJP with its poor governance and incompetence in municipal bodies has put the future of lakhs of children at risk,” Mr. Sisodia said.

He added that 98% of the Delhi government schools have maintained the RTE-mandated PTR while 58% of East municipal schools, 46% of North civic schools and 39% of South civic schools are not following the RTE-mandated PTR. “This establishes the fact that BJP-ruled municipal corporations are so incompetent that they haven’t been able to provide teachers to their students. This is putting Delhi’s reputation at stake,” Mr. Sisodia said.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said that despite financial problems, the municipal schools are better performing than the Delhi government schools.

“The report which Mr. Sisodia has cited to say that civic schools have a poor PTR has many other points where these schools are better performing than the Delhi government schools. Municipal schools cater to children from financially crippled section of the society and with every passing year, number of students in these schools has been rising,” Mr. Kapoor said. He added that contrary to this number of students in Delhi Government schools has been going down every year.

Mr. Sisodia said that on one hand Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government is building world-class infrastructure and providing all the basic facilities in its schools, recruiting teachers and sending them to foreign countries for training, and launching new-age curriculum for holistic development of students. While on the other hand, the BJP hasn’t been able to provide teachers and basic facilities in the municipal schools.