Over 50 lakh vehicles de-registered in Delhi till October 17 this year

The transport department has been cracking down on polluting vehicles in a bid to curb vehicular pollution

PTI New Delhi
October 19, 2022 10:14 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Over 50 lakh vehicles were de-registered in Delhi till October 17 this year. File | Photo Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT

The Delhi transport department has de-registered more than 50 lakh vehicles so far this year, according to official data.

The de-registered vehicles include diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years, officials said, adding this is the highest number of vehicles deregistered in a year.

The transport department has been cracking down on polluting vehicles in a bid to curb vehicular pollution.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the data, 53,38,045 vehicles have been de-registered between 2018 and 2022, with 50,25,447 vehicles being deregistered till October 17 this year.

Also Read | Ban diesel vehicles in two phases, says green panel

In 2018, the Supreme Court had ordered that plying of diesel and petrol vehicles older than 10 years and 15 years, respectively is banned in Delhi.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The de-registered vehicles included 46 lakh petrol vehicles older than 15 years, 4,15,362 diesel vehicles older than 10 years and 1,46,681 petrol and CNG vehicles.

The de-registered vehicles cannot ply on the roads of Delhi, the officials said.

As on January 31, Delhi had about 13.4 million (13,402,875) registered vehicles out of which more than 7.8 million (7866867) have been categorised as “active” vehicles by the transport department.

The active vehicles are vehicles which have a valid registration and are yet to hit the ‘end of life’ age and are fit to ply on city roads, according to a report by the transport department.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Delhi
pollution

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app