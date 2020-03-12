Over 50% decline in PCR calls this Holi

NEW DELHI

12 March 2020 01:13 IST

Dip is likely due to people staying at home in view of rise in COVID-19 cases: police

The Delhi Police received over 50% less Police Control Room (PCR) calls this Holi as compared to 2019.

“The calls to PCR drastically reduced to 8,667 in comparison to 18,798 last year. The Delhi Police appreciates the cooperation of residents for a peaceful Holi,” the police said.

They added that a total of 647 challans were issued for drunken driving, 181 for triple riding, 1,192 for not wearing helmets and 156 for dangerous driving on Tuesday. Last year, the police had issued 1,736 challans for drunken driving, 416 for using the wrong carriageway, 326 for dangerous driving, 409 for overspeeding, 1,446 for triple riding and 5,092 for without helmet

A senior officer said that that the reason for the deccrease in number of PCR calls is due to rise in COVID-19 cases. “Many people decided against playing the festival or played at their homes,” he added.

Police Commissioner S.N. Shrivastava also inspected the deployment of the force across the Capital and greeted them on the occasion of Holi. In a statement, the police said Mr. Shrivastava met members of the Aman committee in North East district where the riots broke out last month and extended Holi greetings.

Three accidents

Three persons died in three separate accidents on Tuesday. While one incident was reported from north Delhi’s Civil Lines area, others were reported from south-west Delhi’s Kapashera and Rohini’s Kanjhawala area.

At Civil Lines, the victim has been identified as Sumit. He was going with his friend Sonu Shrivastav to Badarpur to celebrate Holi at his (Sonu’s) in-laws’ house on the victim’s bike. The two were drunk and Sumit was allegedly driving rash when they bike hit a divider and the two got injured. Sumit later succumbed to his injuries at AIIMS Trauma Centre, the police said.

In the second incident, one person died while another — both students — were injured when their car rammed a pole in Kapashera area. The accident happened on Tuesday afternoon.

In the third incident, a man died after his bike skid in Rohini's Kanjhawala area on Tuesday night.