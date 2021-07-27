Over 45,000 construction workers get ₹5,000 each

New Delhi

27 July 2021 02:38 IST

The Delhi government distributed one-time COVID-19 relief of ₹5,000 each to 47,996 construction workers who are registered with the government, said authorities.

“I urge all construction workers to get registered with the Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board to avail the benefits of welfare schemes for education, marriage, maternity, pension, etc,” said Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.

In April, the government had paid ₹5,000 each to 2,16,602 construction workers as a one-time relief. The 47,996 workers are people, whose applications were approved between May 28 and July 18, said the government.

Advertising

Advertising

“When the first lockdown was imposed, the Delhi government was one of the first governments to grant relief disbursement to all the 39,600 workers who were registered with the Construction Board in March 2020. We have carried a series of reforms in the Labour Department and as a result of this, within 8 months the number of workers registered with the board has increased to 3 lakhs,” Mr. Sisodia said.

Delhi government has also started a 24×7 helpline for construction workers.