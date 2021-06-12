Over 4.5 lakh have received ration: Delhi govt.

New Delhi

12 June 2021

Scheme is a walk-in process and does not require beneficiaries to pre-register

More than 4.5 lakh residents have been provided free ration by the Delhi government so far and efforts are under way to iron out issues related to the supply of ration at a few sites over the last few days.

According to the Delhi government, as much as 5,000 MT of dry ration has been provided at centres in the form of combined entitlement consisting of 5 kg of foodgrains, including 4 kg of wheat and 1 kg of rice, per beneficiary so far.

The Delhi government is distributing dry ration at such sites, which include 280 schools, and 5,000 MT will become available at such centres within a week.

The distribution is carried out by the staffers of the Directorate of Education, municipal corporations and other departments in coordination with the area District Magistrate between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on all working days except gazetted holidays and Sundays.

The scheme does not involve the beneficiaries to do any pre-registration and is a walk-in process on the basis of beneficiary details such as name, parentage, mobile number, Aadhaar which are utilised to generate atoken number via SMS.

According to the government, those in need of dry ration, who do not possess ration cards, including unorganised workers, migrant workers, building and construction workers, domestic helps, are eligible to receive relief under the initiative.

Helped many

Amrita, a resident of Khichdipur village said, “A lot of people have lost their jobs, and are finding it difficult to feed their families being the sole breadwinners. The scheme has aided such people and many others who were facing adversities during this pandemic.”

Delhi Food and Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain said, “A large number of people turned up at several centres in excess of what was expected. But people should not be concerned. We have placed orders with the FCI for more foodgrains, which will arrive soon.”

Mr. Hussain added that the government had taken note of all kinds of grievances reported and sought to issue an assurance that the process will be further streamlined in the coming days.