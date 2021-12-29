Over 400 FIRs lodged for COVID norm violation

NEW DELHI

29 December 2021 01:27 IST

The Delhi police on Tuesday said that 411 FIRs were registered and 754 challans were issued for violations of several COVID-appropriate behaviour on the first night after curfew was imposed across the national capital in the wake of rising virus cases.

The police said that FIRs were registered under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 754 challans were issued, especially during night curfew from 11 p.m. on Monday to 5 a.m. on Tuesday.

In the last two days, the Delhi government is said to have taken action against 8,547 people for various violations, registered 53 FIRs and imposed fine of ₹1.70 crore.

According to official figures of December 27 shared by the government, 4,122 violations were reported. Of them, 4,001 were related to face mask violations at public or work place, 87 violations were for not maintaining social distancing protocol and 34 were for spitting in public places, it said.

Of the 4,001 mask violations, maximum were reported from north district, followed by east and south-west, the data showed. On December 27, 15 FIRs were registered while a fine of ₹81.51 lakh was imposed on violators, it said.