Over 400 damaged vehicles cleared from roads

New Delhi

04 March 2020 01:32 IST

At least 424 damaged or burnt vehicles have been lifted from the roads of riot-hit north-east Delhi till date, the East Delhi Municipal Corporation said on Tuesday. The civic agency had been asked to lend a hand in hauling away the vehicles as well as providing labour and machinery, a senior official said. The vehicles are being collected as evidence and are being transported to locations identified by the police.

The total number of damaged or gutted vehicles lifted so far are likely higher based on the agency that has helped in the case, the official added and the estimate of the total number of vehicles left to be lifted would be ascertained by the police.

The municipal corporation has been carrying out an intensive cleaning drive in the violence-hit areas. Commissioner Dilraj Kaur has formed a special team of engineers to oversee the work.

The agency has also picked up a total of 700 metric tonnes of construction debris that was used by the mobs in the violence that lasted three days. To bring down dust levels the civic agency has also deployed water sprinkler machines in the area.

Four mobile dispensaries have also been deployed to ensure availability of first-aid and medicines, a statement read.