Over 400 cases in Delhi for 4th consecutive day

NEW DELHI

15 March 2021 00:46 IST

68,223 tests conducted in 24 hours; two deaths reported

Crossing the 400 mark for the fourth consecutive day, 407 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Delhi on Sunday.

On Thursday, the city recorded 409 cases, crossing the 400 mark and then staying at 431 cases and 419 cases on Friday and Saturday respectively. The last time the city recorded over 400 cases before the current spike was on January 3, with 424 cases.

The number of cases in the city had shown a downward trend since the start of the year with Health Minister Satyendar Jain commenting last week that the Capital has reached the “endemic” phase and that the “pandemic” phase was over as the positivity rate had dipped below 1%.

The health bulletin released by the government on Sunday said that 68,223 tests were conducted in 24-hours, with a positivity rate of 0.60%. There were two deaths in the same period with 350 recoveries. There are currently 2,262 active cases. The total cases stands at 6,43,696 with 10,941 deaths and 6,30,493 recoveries.