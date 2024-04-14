Over 40 dogs locked by owner inside Kalindi Colony house, allege nearby residents

April 14, 2024 12:44 am | Updated 12:44 am IST - New Delhi

Complainants residing in south Delhi’s New Friends Colony raised an alarm over the “dire” conditions of over 40 dogs who have allegedly been confined inside a dilapidated two-storey house in Kalindi Colony. The four complainants submitted a written complaint to the local police on Friday, urging them to take action against the owner for cruelty toward animals.

One of the complainants, Aanchal Jauhari, told The Hindu that the house’s owner, Gayatri Taneja, had been “hoarding and confining” over 40 dogs of various ages by keeping them on “short leashes” in terrible hygiene conditions.

“After the demise of Ms. Taneja’s mother, she locked the dogs inside her residence and went out of station. The dogs have been left to fend for themselves and are often found feeding on their own excreta. There have even been times when they attacked each other and bled profusely without anyone around to give them needed care,” said Ms. Jauhari, adding that the dogs were locked inside cabinets, the garage, and the servants’ quarters.

“The stench from the house makes it impossible for people to walk through the lane. Imagine what the condition of the dogs inside the house must be,” the complainant said.

She added that when the police visited the spot to inspect the area, they “couldn’t stand the stench for a minute”.

Taking cognisance of the case, a senior police officer said that at present, they are consulting their legal team, and are yet to take any action against the owner of the house.