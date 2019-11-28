Over 40 detained, 5 held for theft during trade fair

Delhi police detained 42 people and arrested another five in connection with theft cases reported during the India International Trade Fair (IITF), which was held from November 14-27 at Pragati Maidan.

Ajay Pal Tomar, Additional DCP (New Delhi), said that adequate security had been deployed at the venue.

“Total 18 FIRs, including 14 e-FIRs and four regular FIRs of theft, were registered between November 14 and 27 at IITF Pragati Maidan police station,” he said.

Disguised personnel

The officer said they had formed special teams of police personnel in civil dress to keep a check on suspicious persons (pickpocketers).

“We detained 42 people who were found moving in a suspicious manner. Most of the thefts were reported by visitors and some by stall owners. The size of the fair this year was small as compare to previous years due to ongoing construction work,” Mr. Tomar added.

The IITF used to be sprawled over 18 halls but due to ongoing construction work, it was accommodated in just six. This year, an average of 25,000 people visited the fair daily.

Mr. Tomar said that the police also arrested a tout for selling trade fair tickets.

The accused, Sanjay Singh, was held near Pragati Maidan metro station where he was selling trade fair ticket for ₹200. A decoy customer was sent and he was caught red-handed.

“Around 1,500 security personnel, from the Delhi police and paramilitary, were deployed all over Pragati Maidan. All entry and exits points were covered. A total of 97 CCTVs were installed on the premises. The police has witnessed a 50% dip in theft cases reported during trade fair. Everyday, around 20-25 PCR calls were received from the area, which included all kinds of incidents,” said Mr Tomar.

On Sunday, around 38,000 people had visited the fair. “We distributed pamphlets and used the public announce system to sensitise people about suspicious persons the fair. We are working on the remaining unsolved cases,” he said.