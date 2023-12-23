Over 40 arrests made, 150 items returned to owners so far this year at IGI Airport

December 23, 2023 01:38 am | Updated 01:38 am IST - New Delhi

As many as 42 people have been arrested so far this year in cases registered at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, such as petty theft and posing a threat to safety of passengers, Delhi Police said on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGIA) Devesh Kumar Mahla told The Hindu that in comparison, 30 people had been arrested in similar cases last year.

He also said that a total of 150 missing/stolen and lost articles have been handed over to their rightful owners so far this year.

According to the DCP, instances of theft pose a serious concern at the airport. “The police has taken proactive steps to address the issue and are conducting thorough investigations and implementing preventive measures to deter such cases,” he added.

Explaining the preventive measures taken, the DCP said that police presence has been strengthened at airport terminals and random spot checking of baggage handling staff is done regularly.

According to a senior officer, “Three police teams, each under the supervision of an inspector and the overall supervision of an ACP [assistant commissioner of police], will conduct surprise checking, simultaneously at the time of loading and unloading of baggage to oversee and enforce the BCAS [Bureau of Civil Aviation Security] guidelines.”

In case of discrepancy or shortcomings noticed during checking, managers of the concerned airlines are informed in writing while the BCAS is also kept in loop, the officer added.

Surveillance boost

“Surveillance has been enhanced in the holding area of aircraft and route of baggage tugs [trolleys/carts carrying passengers’ baggage] through a network of strategically placed CCTV cameras,” Mr. Mahla said.

Airline staff, ground handling agencies and the airport operator GMR are also briefed and sensitised about keeping strict surveillance, while people who provide information or complaints about a theft are suitably rewarded, the police said.

Higher management of airlines are held responsible (with criminal breach of trust, under section 406 of IPC) if they are found involved with perpetrators of theft, they added.

The police’s IGIA unit has also installed ‘May I help you’ counters for passengers who have lost or had their belongings stolen.

“We have made a few more requests/directions to ground handling agencies, airlines, DIAL, and the CISF [Central Industrial Security Force] regarding this. We trust to get [the guidelines] enforced on the ground with the BCAS to remove loopholes,” the DCP said.