Over 4 lakh challans issued for speeding since lockdown began

Delhi Police Commissioner S.N. Shrivastava on Tuesday said no one is above law and motorists should not violate traffic rule when travel time is down to a minimum during the lockdown.

He added that most of the challans are camera-based as the Traffic Police has been instructed to avoid direct contact with violators. As per the Traffic Police, a total of 4,54,438 challans have been issued for speeding during the lockdown period, from March 25 to April 26.

Joint CP (Traffic) Narendra Singh Bundela said there is no exemption for any vehicle and violators have to pay the fine. The challans for speeding or red-light jumping are evidence-based as they get captured in a camera.

“It is for the safety of everyone on the road,” he said.

According to the police, 17 accidents took place between March 25 and April 26; and 18 people have died since the lockdown began.

From January 1, 2020, to April 15, 298 people have been killed in 294 road accidents. In 2019, 569 people were killed in 559 road accidents from January 1 to April 30, a senior officer said.

Earlier, data shared by the police showed that heinous crimes had significantly decreased by over 70% in the Capital in comparison to last year. As per the data, 221 cases of heinous crimes were registered in 2019 between April 1 and April 15; in 2020, 66 such cases were registered during the same period.

Crime dip

In the same period last year, a total of 10,579 cases were lodged; this year only 2,574 cases were registered.

Reports of cases of murder and rape have also reduced by over 75%. In 2020, four cases of murder and 21 cases of rape were registered in Delhi; last year, 19 murder cases and 93 rape were registered during the first two weeks of April.

The crime rate in Delhi dropped by 42% in the last two weeks of March as compared to the same period last year. A total of 1,990 cases were registered from March 15 to 31 this year as against 3,416 cases during the same period last year.