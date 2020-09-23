Over 3,800 cases in 24 hours; 55% beds vacant

With 37 fresh fatalities, death toll in Capital rises to 5,051

As many as 3,816 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Delhi in the past 24 hours taking the tally to 2,53,075, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Tuesday.

Also, 37 more deaths have been reported in a single day, taking the toll 5,051.

Of the total cases, 2,16,401 people have recovered and there are 31,623 active cases.

Out of the total 14,652 beds available for COVID-19 treatment in the city, 55.3% are vacant, as per government data on Thursday. But 62.9% of the ICU beds with ventilators are occupied and 68.7% of the ICU beds without ventilators are occupied.

The positivity rate (percentage of people testing positive for every 100 tests done) has dropped to 6.4%, from 7.5% on Monday.

The number of containment zones in Delhi jumped from 1,889 on Monday to 1,937 on Tuesday — the highest till date.

The Delhi government has significantly ramped up testing in the past few days. The number of tests conducted and corresponding fresh cases reported, ranged from 24,198 (2,312) on September 1 to 61,973 (4,071) on September 19. On Tuesday, 59,013 tests were conducted, compared to 33,733 on Monday. The number of tests done per million now stands at over 1.38 lakh while the total number of tests done stands at over 26.37 lakh.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain also took a meeting with medical directors and medical superintendents of all Delhi government hospitals.