Over 35K stray dogs sterilised, 1,118 monkeys sent to sanctuary: MCD

December 12, 2023 07:40 am | Updated 07:40 am IST - Delhi

PTI
Representational image.

Representational image. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Over 35,000 stray dogs were sterilised between April and October, while 1,118 monkeys were caught and sent to the Asola Bhatti Mines sanctuary in Delhi during the same period, according to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

The details were shared during the presentation of the draft budget estimates of the civic body in the MCD House on October 9.

To control the population of stray dogs, the civic agency is sterilising them with the help of NGOs and private veterinarians, reads the text of the budget speech.

It added that the municipality aims to sterilise 80,000 dogs by the end of the current financial year.

For anti-rabies vaccination, special camps were set up in 12 areas, the document stated.

It added that 9,391 stray cattle were impounded in the same period and sent to cow sheds.

Besides, 156 illegal dairies were sealed and removed, while FIRs were lodged against the owners of 161 illegal dairies.

