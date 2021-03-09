Delhi

Over 35,500 take COVID-19vaccine in city

A total of 35,738 beneficiaries took the COVID-19 vaccination in the city on Monday and there was one minor Adverse Event Following Immunisation.

Meanwhile, the city witnessed 239 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, taking the total to 6,41,340. The death toll rose to 10,924 with three more fatalities reported in a single day.

Of the total cases, 6,28,686 people have recovered and there are 1,730 active cases.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 9, 2021 12:37:43 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/over-35500-take-covid-19vaccine-in-city/article34023205.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY