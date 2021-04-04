Over 3,500 cases for second day, positivity rises to 4.5%

Delhi reports 10 more deaths; there are now over 12,000 active cases in the city

The surge in COVID-19 cases continued in the national capital with 3,567 new infections being reported in the last 24 hours. The case tally stands at 6,72,381, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Saturday. This is the second consecutive day when over 3,500 cases have been reported. There were 3,594 new cases on Friday.

The test positivity rate jumped to 4.48% on Saturday, up from 4.11% on Friday. It was less than 1% for over a month but started increasing last month.

Ten deaths were also reported in the past 24 hours, taking the toll to 11,060. Of the total cases, 6,48,674 people have recovered and there are 12,647 active cases — up from 11,994 a day before.

Over 6,500 in isolation

A total of 79,617 tests, including 57,296 RT-PCR tests, were done in a single day, the bulletin said.

The number of people under home isolation rose to 6,569 from 6,106 a day ago.

The containment zones rose to 2,618 from 2,338 on Friday, it said.

After a peak in November, the number of cases had gradually decreased. COVID-19 cases were falling in early 2021 and on January 16, the number of new cases had dropped to 94. It gradually increased to 200 on February 24 and has been rising since then.

A total of 80,797 beneficiaries took the COVID-19 vaccination in the city till 6 p.m. on Saturday, said a Delhi government spokesperson.