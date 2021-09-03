‘Over 3,500 buses are in shambles’

Govt. spending ₹500 cr. per 1K buses for maintenance: BJP

The BJP said that barring 32 out of a fleet of 3,760 DTC buses, all other buses currently plying in the Capital are overage. The party said that these buses should have been withdrawn from use, but the Delhi government is instead spending crores of rupees for the maintenance of these buses.

BJP MLA and former Delhi BJP president Vijender Gupta alleged that the AAP government has spent ₹500 crore for the maintenance of 1,000 such overage buses. “If the Delhi government spends ₹500 crore per 1,000 buses for all the 3,760 overage buses, the total cost to the exchequer would amount to approximately ₹1,800 crore. The amount being spent on maintenance of overage buses could have been utilised to procure 2,000 new buses,” Mr. Gupta said.

The party said that for the last six years, no new buses have been added to the DTC fleet and since 2015, the DTC has been inuring recurring losses that has left the transport system in shambles.

Plaint to CVC

Mr. Gupta said that he had complained to the CVC and sought intervention in the AMC contract of 1,000 overaged DTC buses after which the CVC has initiated an inquiry.

“The AMC contract of the new DTC buses is already under scanner by the CBI. Instead of answering people’s questions on the matter, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot are trying to deflect attention from their misdeeds by running in courts and attacking the Opposition for exposing them,” Mr. Gupta said.