‘Over 350 calls received about violent protests’

The Delhi Police received over 350 PCR calls between December 15 and 22 in connection with violence during protests against the amended Citizenship Act and the National Register of Citizens.
A police officer said that maximum calls were received on December 15 when violence broke out in Jamia Nagar. Over 170 calls were received from New Friends Colony and premises of Jamia Millia Islamia.
Over 100 calls were received on December 17 when violence broke out during protests in north-east Delhi’s Seelampur. “Many of the calls were from motorists who got stuck in stone pelting incidents,” the officer added. Another flurry of calls, around 150, were received on December 20 when violence broke out in Daryaganj. During the same period, several calls related to rumour-mongering were also received.
