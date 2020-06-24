Over 3,000 people fined in Gurugram for not wearing mask

GURUGRAM

24 June 2020 23:30 IST

Over 3,000 people were issued challans in Gurugram for not wearing mask at public places and legal action initiated against 1,329 for violating orders during the lockdown.

The police have recovered ₹1.80 crore as fine for violation of norms during the lockdown period.

Gurugram Police Commissioner Muhammad Akil said that 3,648 people have been issued challans for not wearing masks in public places so far. Similarly, 7,162 vehicles have been challaned and 807 impounded for violation of norms during the lockdown. Besides, 467 people have been booked under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code for not adhering to the lockdown rules and 20 under Section 269 and 270 for spreading the deadly virus. Also, FIRs have been registered against 363 under the Disaster Management Act.

Mr. Akil made an appeal to the masses to not to venture out of their homes until it is very important and those in isolation must adhere to the norms. Legal action would also be initiated against those indulging in rumour-mongering and spreading fake information on social media, said Mr. Akil, in the statement.

In a separate press statement, the police said that the proceedings in the matters pertaining Sections 107, 150 and 151 of the Code of Criminal Procedure were now being held through video-conference in view of the rising cases of COVID-19. The accused were now not presented physically in the court ruling out the spread of the virus and the proceedings were held without any delay and hindrance.