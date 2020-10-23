Over 3,000 new cases in Delhi for third day in a row

New Delhi

23 October 2020 00:53 IST

There are 25,237 active cases and 2,766 containment zones in national capital

Delhi reported more than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases for the third consecutive day on Thursday, with 3,882 cases being reported in the past 24 hours, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government.

Also, 35 more deaths have been reported, taking the total number of deaths to 6,163.

Of the total 3,44,318 cases, 3,12,918 people have recovered and there are 25,237 active cases.

A total of 58,770 COVID-19 tests were done in the past 24 hours. Of the total tests, 16,795 RT-PCR tests were done, which is highest so far in a single day in the city. The Delhi government has been conducting more number of RT-PCR tests after the High Court last month directed the government to do so.

Also, the number of active cases went above the 25,000 mark after 18 days on Thursday. It has been increasing steadily for the past three days and the active cases are the highest in the past 20 days.

The number of people in hospitals also increased slightly and the number of people under home isolation rose for the second day.

Out of the total 15,704 beds available for COVID-19 treatment in the city, 67.5% were vacant, as per government data. However, 58.2% of ICU beds with ventilators are occupied and 53.4% such beds without ventilators are full.

The positivity rate was 6.6% – the second highest in October. The overall positivity rate till now is 8.2%. The number of containment zones in the city on Thursday was 2,766.