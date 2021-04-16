Over 300 policemen tested positive in April

Recovery rate is impressive, says officer

Amid a sudden surge in COVID-19 cases in the city, around 390 policemen tested positive in April, said a senior police officer on Thursday.

He said in 24 hours (on Wednesday), 87 policemen tested positive. In February and March, only 33 and 24 policemen got infected respectively. In January this year, the figure was 73.

“The surge in cases when all policemen have been vaccinated as per the protocol for front-line workers. More than 8,000 personnel have tested positive so far since the beginning of the pandemic,” said the officer.

He added that all district DCPs have been instructed to review the status of COVID cell formed in each police districts during the lockdown. All SHOs have been instructed to take care of police staff and provide masks and sanitisers to officials duties.

However, the recovery rate is impressive, as most of the policemen have recovered and resumed their duty. “We have lost 36 men in a fight against COVID. The policemen who died were carrying out their responsibilities during the fight to contain the pandemic,” said a senior police officer.