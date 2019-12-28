Over 300 detained for protesting outside U.P. Bhawan against CAA

Over 350 people were detained on Friday after they staged a demonstration outside Uttar Pradesh Bhawan here over alleged police atrocities against those protesting the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the proposed pan-India National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Eish Singhal said the protest was held in violation of Section 144 of the CrPC imposed in the area.

“The protesters did not have permission and were asked not to protest but they refused to follow the directions issued by the police...357 protesters, including 75 women, were taken to Mandir Marg and Connaught Place police stations. All of them were released by 5 p.m,” he said.

The officer said on Thursday, Badre Alam, the leader of the protesters, was told by the police to take proper permission to hold a protest at U.P. Bhawan or conduct the same at Jantar Mantar. “But he did not pay any heed to the advice of the police,” the DCP added.

The police said they had deployed adequate security personnel in and around U.P. Bhawan.

“Most of the roads leading to the Bhawan were barricaded. The police and paramilitary personnel were deployed to stop any protesters marching towards U.P. Bhawan,” said an officer.

Around 150 people marching towards U.P. Bhawan were detained at Kautilya Marg roundabout. All of them were taken to Mandir Marg police station in buses, the police said. There was also a water cannon on standby at the spot, they said.

Some of the protesters were sent back before they reached U.P. Bhawan. Udbhav Seth (19), a student of Delhi University, who was stopped nearly half-a-km away from U.P. Bhawan said: “I told them [police] that I was going to meet my parents who work nearby but they asked me to go back anyway.”

No batons, police told

A policeman on duty at Kautilya Marg said: “We have clear instructions to not allow any person to go beyond the barricade. We have been instructed not to hold baton or shield while dealing with protesters.” Students of various colleges and people from various localities participated in the stir.

Jor Bagh protest

In another protest at Jor Bagh, around 100 protesters marching towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence to demand the release of Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad and against the CAA were stopped by the police outside Jor Bagh metro station.

Delhi Police Spokesperson M.S. Randhawa said all the protests, held across the city, ended peacefully.

“We had made elaborate security arrangements. People gathered at many places but dispersed after a peaceful protest. We had deployed drones to keep watch on anti-social elements,” he said.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Friday closed the Lok Kalyan Marg metro station, for over an hour, due to demonstrations outside the U.P. Bhawan.

(With inputs from

Elisha Vermani)