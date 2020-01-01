Over 300 challans were issued for drink-and-drive on New Year’s eve: Delhi Police

“Delhi Police issued a total of 352 challans for drink-and-drive cases on New Year’s eve”, the officials said on Wednesday.

There was heavy police presence, fire tender deployment and traffic arrangements at areas where high footfall was anticipated such as Connaught Place among other places.

Police had warned that any incident of hooliganism and drunken driving would be dealt with strictly.

To ensure orderly celebrations, security was beefed up across the national capital, especially in the vicinity of markets, malls, five-star hotels, restaurants, pubs and bars. All PCR vans, Raftaar motorcycles and Prakhar vans were dynamically deployed at vulnerable points, according to police officials.