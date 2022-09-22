Over 300 cases of lumpy skin disease in Delhi so far

ADVERTISEMENT

A total of 311 cases of lumpy skin disease has been reported in the city this month so far. However, there have been no deaths, the officials said.

The government is in the process of procuring 25,000 doses of vaccine and is expected to start vaccinating cattle later this month, said animal husbandry director Rakesh Singh.

“The number of cases are more in the South West district. We have deployed four extra teams in the district. We will also focus on areas where cases have been reported for vaccination too,” Mr. Singh said.

Boiling milk

Mr. Singh said that even if a cow is found to have the disease, its milk is fit for consumption after boiling.

“Since the disease spreads by ticks, mosquitoes or flies etc. and not through water or air, it is not spreading very fast. Also, animals are recovering in 8-10 days,” the official said.

Earlier this month, the government had announced mobile veterinary clinics, a special isolation ward, and a 24x7 emergency helpline number – 8287848586 – to fight the disease.

The disease results in fever and nodules on the skin and can also lead to death. The infected animals also start losing weight and have a reduced milk yield. The disease is not zoonotic, which means, it does not spread from animals to humans.