Over 300 B.Tech students offered internships: IIT-Delhi

NEW DELHI

29 September 2020 23:58 IST

IIT-Delhi on Tuesday said over 300 B. Tech students were offered internships in the first phase of internship placements that began on September 6 for the academic year 2020-21.

In the first phase, 230 students got atleast one offer each that included international training from Hong Kong, South Korea and the US. Last year, during the same period, 170 students were offered internships.

“All the selection processes for internship hiring were conducted seamlessly in an online mode using multiple e-resources from registrations, students’ orientations and trainings, company presentations, company pre-processes like tests, group discussions to selection interviews,” the institute said.

Anishya O. Madan, head of the Office of Career Service s (OCS), IIT-Delhi, said the number of selections has been quite impressive for the undergraduate students of the institute who have opted for summer internship.

“We hope that the robust intern hiring numbers at the start of the season are an indication of hiring numbers in final placement as well,” she added.

The institute said so far, over 150 organisations have already registered for the current internship hiring season, whose final phase will commence in January 2021. Ms. Madan added that this year, the placement will also be conducted in virtual mode and they look forward to recruiters coming forward to hire the talent IIT-Delhi has to offer for their companies.