Over 300 B.Tech students offered internships: IIT-D

30 September 2020 07:33 IST

IIT-Delhi on Tuesday said over 300 B. Tech students were offered internships in the first phase of internship placements that began on September 6 for the academic year 2020-21.

In the first phase, 230 students got at least one offer each that included international training from Hong Kong, South Korea and the US. Last year, during the same period, 170 students were offered internships.

“All the selection processes for internship hiring were conducted seamlessly in an online mode using multiple e-resources from registrations, students’ orientations and trainings, company presentations, company pre-processes like tests, group discussions to selection interviews,” the institute said.

Anishya O. Madan, head of the Office of Career Services, IIT-D, said the number of selections has been quite impressive for the undergraduate students.