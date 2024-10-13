Over 30 sites readied for immersion of Durga idols

The Delhi government has earmarked over 30 sites for the immersion of Durga idols on Sunday to ensure the safety of devotees and compliance with environmental regulations.

Under the regulations, idol immersion in rivers, including the Sahibi river, a Yamuna tributary, is strictly prohibited.

As an alternative, the administration has identified artificial ponds at multiple locations, a statement said, adding that directives in this regard were issued to the Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs) a month ago.

The Irrigation and Flood Control Department has been tasked with ensuring the timely completion of these ponds.

The SDMs and DDA officials will inspect all sites.

Any violation of guidelines will attract a fine of ₹50,000 enforced by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee.