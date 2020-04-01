Over 30% of ration shops foundclosed, says food rights group

According to a report published by the Delhi Rozi Roti Adhikar Abhiyaan (DRRAA), 32% of the ration shops visited by the organisation were found closed. Of the 37 ration shops inspected by the DRRAA across the city including, Narela, Murika, Mayur Vihar, Hauz Rani, Dakshinpuri, Nangloi and others, 12 were found to be closed, the report said.

No fresh stock

“Two shops in Narela were found to be closed on three consecutive days. Upon further inquiry, the DRRAA was told that one of the shops has been shut for a long time and the shopkeeper distributes ration in another location. In four shops which were found to be shut, we were informed that the stock had finished and the shop will open when new stock reaches,” the report read.

Noting the Delhi government’s announcement on the ration for two months to be delivered to shops by March 29, the report said, “There is no way to ascertain whether all the beneficiaries have indeed been able to get their rations, as neither the proof of distribution is available in the public domain nor are the contact details of ration cardholders available for verification by phone.”

The report added that all the shops that were open, distributed ration free of cost, as per the government directive. It also said that in 10 of the 37 shops, no civil defence volunteer, representative of the MLA or police personnel could be located.

“Delhi has a network of 2,011 ration shops. Proper functioning of these shops is crucial, especially during the time of the COVID-19 crisis when lakhs of people are running out of food and are on the brink of starvation,” the report said.