Over 3 lakh hoardings, posters removed

The civic bodies removed over 3 lakh hoardings and posters here following the declaration of the model code of conduct in view of the upcoming elections, read a statement issued by the Delhi CEO’s office on Monday.

Apart from this, large quantities of liquor, narcotics and arms have also been seized.

Out of the hoardings removed, 1,387 were taken off from the New Delhi Municipal Council, 32,035 from East Delhi Municipal Corporation, 8,321 from Delhi Cantonment Board, 1,48,864 from South Delhi Municipal Corporation and 1,85,829 from the North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

The CEO’s office informed that up to 109.30 kg of narcotics had been seized, 47 bottles, 312 half, 16,534 quarters of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and 324 bottles, 146 half, 57,588 quarters of country liquor and 57 bottles were also seized. Additionally, 97 unlicensed arms and 154 cartridges or explosives were seized, it said.